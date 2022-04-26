[UPDATE] Lafayette, Louisiana Mother Asking for Help in Locating Her Missing Son

[UPDATE] He has been found safe!



A Lafayette mother is asking for the public's assistance in locating her missing son.

Shane Lancon Missing

Karen Stelly posted on Facebook about her son, Shane Lancon, who has been missing since April 15th.

According to her Facebook post, Shane was supposed to make a delivery from Dynasty Chinese Food restaurant on the evening of April 15th, but never made the delivery. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

In a description of Shane, Karen mentioned a tattoo on his left arm. He is 6 foot, weighs 160 lbs., has black hair, and hazel eyes.

How Can I Help?

Karen asks, if you see Shane or have any information on his whereabouts, to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the free Crime Stoppers app.