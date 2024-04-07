Authorities in Pointe Coupee Parish have confirmed that a three-year-old is dead after drowning in False River on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, his office got a call just before 8:00 pm on Thursday that a three-year-old girl was missing from the 1900 block of Island Drive in Ventress.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

PCPSO and District 3 responded to the area and began searching for the girl. She was eventually found unresponsive in the water near a pier in False River on Thursday evening.

The search team performed CPR. The child was then taken by AirMed to OLOL Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, where she was later pronounced dead.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office loading...

Sadly, this marks the third water-related accident involving a child in the capital region (Baton Rouge) this week.