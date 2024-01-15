Baton Rouge, Louisiana Area School Closures for Tuesday, January 16 Due to Cold Weather

With a severe cold front moving across Louisiana, various school districts in the Baton Rouge area have announced closures and transitions to remote learning for Tuesday, January 16, in response to the anticipated freezing conditions. The following is a comprehensive list of the schools and districts affected:

East Baton Rouge Parish:

East Baton Rouge Parish School System - All schools closed; no virtual classes.

Zachary Community School District - Transition to at-home learning; all schools and offices closed, after-school activities canceled.

Central Community School System - Schools and offices closed; plan to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17, weather permitting.

Dalton Elementary School - Closed.

Lanier Elementary School - Closed.

Zion City School (formerly Glen Oaks Middle School) - Closed.

BASIS Baton Rouge - Materra Campus - Closed.

McKanstry Preparatory School in Central - Closed.

GEO Prep schools** - Closed; no virtual classes.

South Baton Rouge Charter - Closed.

Parkview Baptist School - Closed.

Inspire Charter Academy - Closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed.

East Feliciana Parish:

Slaughter Community Charter School - Closed; virtual day scheduled.

Silliman Institute in Clinton - Closed.

Iberville Parish:

Iberville Parish School District - Schools and offices closed on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17; Continuous Learning Plan in effect. Details are available here.

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Pointe Coupee Parish School District - Schools closed.

West Feliciana Parish:

West Feliciana Parish School District - Schools closed; no classes or virtual school work.

Officials from these districts have taken this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the harsh weather conditions. Parents and guardians are advised to stay informed about further updates from their respective school districts. Additional schools and districts may announce closures or changes to their schedules, so it is recommended to check for the latest information.