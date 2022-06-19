2 Louisiana Juveniles Die After Vehicle Went into Pond Near Bayou, Trapping Them Underwater

St. George Fire Department

Two juveniles died on Sunday after their car reportedly went into a pond near Bayou Manchac near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension Parish line.

A WAFB report states that while an investigation is still underway, the two juveniles were traveling in a car that went into the bayou along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Parkway.

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have identified the two Prairieville teenagers that were killed after driving their car into a pond near Bayou Manchac.

An initial report from the St. George Fire Department said that multiple first responder groups arrived on the scene for what they thought was a car in a ditch.

St. George Fire Department
Soon the call was upgraded to "a car in a pond with occupants trapped."

St. George Fire Department
Multiple fire departments put responders in the water once it was confirmed a vehicle was underwater.

St. George Fire Department
More agencies responded and eventually, the vehicle was found with both occupants who were immediately transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

St. George Fire Department
Unfortunately, the juveniles did not make it according to WAFB.

This is a developing story and we will update you with any new details once more confirmed information is made available.

