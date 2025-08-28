UPDATE

(KPEL News) - A man who was in the custody of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office while being taken to Ochsner UHC Thursday morning for treatment was able to escape from the hospital in Lafayette.

The man's escape from custody prompted lockdowns at Lafayette High School and the Early College Academy on the campus of South Louisiana Community College.

According to officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the inmate who escaped was 47-year-old ShonAlick Jolivette.

Officials say the man's charges include the following:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Aggravated Second-Degree Battery

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Evidence Tampering

ORIGINAL POST:

Officials with local law enforcement agencies are currently looking for a man who escaped from UHC at the corner of West Congress and Bertrand.

The man is 47-year-old ShonAlick Jolivette.

He has a tattoo on his left arm and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. Police are asking anyone who sees this person to call 911.

Police officials ask that if you do see him, do not approach him.

Lafayette High and SLCC are both on lockdown just out of an abundance of caution.

The following is the list of information from the Lafayette Police Department:

The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene in the immediate area of Bertrand/W. Congress assisting St. Landry SO with an incident. The incident occurred at Ochsner UHC, in which an inmate for St. Landry SO escaped from St. Landry SO’s custody. The Lafayette Police Department along with The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist. Currently SLCC and LHS are on lockdown as the incident remains active. For further information regarding the escaped inmate, please contact St. Landry SO. Motorists should find an alternate route of travel at the moment.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies are assisting in the search. Lafayette police officers are using drones in the search for Jolivette.