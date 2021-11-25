Manhunt Underway for Escaped Inmate from Dixon Correctional

A man is being sought after escaping from the Dixon Correctional Institute.

Our news partners at KATC, say officials are searching for 23-year-old Scwilliam Cheevis who was in jail for Aggravated Second-Degree Battery and Possession of a Firearm.

He described by state officials as being 5 feet, seven inches tall. He is said to weigh around 138 pounds.

If you see Cheevis, you are asked to call the Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000.