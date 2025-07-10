OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Opelousas Police Department wants to warn the public that an escaped inmate is still on the loose.

Inmate Escapes During Transport in Opelousas

Authorities say Raymond Latrelle Howard, 23, escaped in Opelousas on Tuesday. He was in the custody of Madison County, Mississippi, sheriff's deputies who had transported him to the courthouse in Opelousas so he could appear in court.

Details of the Escape on Wallior Street

Once Howard made his court appearance, Madison County deputies were transporting him back to the Madison County jail in a transport van. Howard escaped the van through a rear window in the Wallior Street area.

According to eyewitnesses and surveillance footage, it has been confirmed that Howard was seen running across Wallior Street and then past the Take 5 Car Wash. He took off his orange jumpsuit and had a white t-shirt underneath.

He was last seen entering a wooded area north of the car wash.

Get our free mobile app

Description of the Suspect

Here are the descriptors on Howard as provided by police:

Date of Birth: 5/26/1991

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 130 lbs

Race/Sex: Black Male

The public is urged to use caution. Do not attempt to approach or detain this individual.

READ MORE: Five Arrested, 28 Dogs Euthanized After Dog Fighting Ring Uncovered in Zachary, Louisiana

A Repeat Offender: Howard’s 2024 Escape

The crazy part is that this is not the first time Howard has escaped from a prison transport van while in Opelousas for a court appearance.

In September 2024, Howard kicked out the windows in a transport van that was taking him to a court appearance in Opelousas. He was being held in Claiborne Parish.

At that time, Howard was facing charges of third-degree rape, escape, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, public intimidation, felon in possession of a firearm and simple burglary.

How to Report Sightings or Information

If you have any information about Raymond Howard's location or activities, please contact:

Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500

Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477) -- All callers may remain anonymous