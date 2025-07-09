Highlights

Five people face felony charges, including dog fighting, drug possession, money laundering, and firearm violations

28 of 30 seized dogs were euthanized; the remaining 2 dogs may be placed in new homes

The operation spanned multiple cities in the Baton Rouge area, involving two related families

Evidence included treadmills, steroids, vitamins, and proteins allegedly used to enhance fighting dogs

Louisiana law makes dog fighting a felony punishable by 1-10 years in prison and $5,000-$25,000 in fines

Five Arrested, 28 Dogs Euthanized After Multi-City Dog Fighting Ring Uncovered in Zachary

Multi-family criminal operation involved drug distribution, money laundering, and organized dog fighting across the Baton Rouge area

ZACHARY, La. (KPEL News) — A law enforcement operation has shut down a criminal enterprise that, according to Zachary Police, involved drug distribution, money laundering, and organized dog fighting in the Baton Rouge area.

Five suspects now face serious felony charges after investigators executed search warrants following a two-month investigation.

Zachary Police officials say the operation involved two related families running criminal activities across multiple jurisdictions. The investigation ended in raids that uncovered what authorities describe as an extensive dog-fighting operation with training equipment and performance-enhancing substances.

Dog Fighting Operation Discovered at Baker Boulevard Property

Zachary Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Baker Boulevard that served as the primary location for dog fights, training, and breeding operations. The property yielded evidence of animal cruelty designed to prepare dogs for organized fighting events.

East Baton Rouge Animal Control investigators seized 30 dogs from the premises along with equipment and substances indicating an organized dog fighting enterprise. Among the items confiscated were treadmills specifically used for conditioning fighting dogs, bottles of steroids, vitamins, and proteins that officials say were administered to enhance the animals' performance in fights.

The discovery represents a significant bust in Louisiana's efforts to combat organized animal cruelty. Under Louisiana law, dog fighting is a felony offense carrying penalties of 1-10 years imprisonment and fines between $5,000-$25,000 for each violation.

Tragic Outcome for Seized Animals

Of the 30 dogs seized during the operation, 28 were euthanized. East Baton Rouge Animal Control officials are working to place the two remaining dogs in suitable homes after veterinary evaluation and behavioral assessment.

The high euthanasia rate reflects the physical and psychological damage inflicted on dogs used in fighting operations. Animals trained for fighting often suffer from injuries, trauma, and behavioral conditioning that make rehabilitation extremely difficult and sometimes impossible.

Dogs used in fighting rings frequently show aggression toward other animals and may have untreatable injuries from previous fights. Animal welfare organizations emphasize that euthanasia in these cases serves to end suffering for animals whose quality of life has been severely compromised.

Five Suspects Face Multiple Felony Charges

Law enforcement has booked five individuals on charges spanning drug offenses, financial crimes, weapons violations, and animal cruelty:

Terry Wilson, Delvekio Neff, Terry Neff, Daisy Holiday, and Erinn Watson face multiple charges, including:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Money laundering

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony dog fighting

Animal cruelty

Court records indicate that at least some suspects were arrested at a residence on Machost Road in Zachary. Several defendants are scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.

Louisiana's Dog Fighting Laws

Louisiana law specifically prohibits multiple aspects of dog fighting operations, including owning or training dogs for fighting, promoting or staging dog fighting events, knowingly attending as a spectator, and possessing equipment used for training fighting dogs. The statute also makes it illegal to sell admission tickets to dog-fighting events or operate facilities used for such purposes.

The law recognizes several types of evidence that can support dog fighting charges, including possession of training equipment like treadmills, cat mills, or "jennies" when combined with evidence of fighting dogs. Possession of dogs exhibiting injuries consistent with fighting, such as torn or missing ears, scars, lacerations, bite wounds, or other trauma, can serve as evidence when coupled with indications that the animals were used for fighting.

Connection to Broader Criminal Enterprise

Zachary Police officials describe this case as more than an isolated animal cruelty incident, characterizing it as part of a broader criminal enterprise involving drug distribution and money laundering. This connection reflects patterns law enforcement agencies have identified nationally, where dog-fighting operations often interweave with other illegal activities.

The multi-jurisdictional nature of the operation required coordination between local police departments and East Baton Rouge Parish authorities. The two-month investigation period suggests investigators gathered substantial evidence before executing search warrants.

Growing Law Enforcement Focus on Dog Fighting

This bust occurs amid increased attention to dog fighting across the Southeast. Recent federal prosecutions have resulted in severe sentences, including a Georgia man receiving 475 years for dog fighting operations, while authorities in South Carolina recently arrested 11 people in connection with a ring involving more than 175 dogs.

Federal law enforcement agencies, including the USDA Office of Inspector General, have increased their involvement in interstate dog fighting investigations since Congress strengthened federal penalties in 2007. The Animal Fighting Prohibition Enforcement Act makes organizing dog fights a federal felony punishable by up to three years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines per offense when operations cross state lines.

Community Impact and Prevention

The Zachary case highlights the importance of community awareness in identifying and reporting suspected animal cruelty. Dog fighting operations often attempt to hide in rural or industrial areas where noise and activity may not draw immediate attention from neighbors.

East Baton Rouge Animal Control encourages residents to report suspected animal abuse or fighting operations. The agency investigates animal cruelty incidents, dog fighting cases, and dangerous animal situations as part of its parish-wide enforcement responsibilities.

Louisiana residents can report suspected animal abuse to their local animal control agency or law enforcement. East Baton Rouge Parish residents can contact Animal Control at 225-774-7700 during business hours, or 311 after hours for emergencies.