Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY.

Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front.

Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos.

If you think you know the whereabouts of the inmate, you are asked to call 911.

The inmate escaped from the hospital Monday night.

