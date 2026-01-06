HAMMOND, La. (KPEL-FM) - A work release inmate who walked off the job in September 2025 has been captured and re-arrested by U.S. Marshals.

How the Inmate Escaped Work Release

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Christopher Delcambre allegedly walked away from an assignment at the Florida Parishes Arena. He was in a program that allows select inmates to works jobs outside the jail.

He was originally in jail in connection with a drug case and a felony theft case out of Hammond.

Where Authorities Found Him

Authorities have been actively searching for Delcambre since he walked off the job. TPSO received recent information that he was potentially residing in the Jackson, Mississippi area, which ultimately led authorities to recapturing Delcambre.

New Charges and Next Steps

On Monday morning, Jan. 5, Delcambre was located by the U.S. Marshals' Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in a homeless encampment in the Jackson area. He has been transported back to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces new charges of aggravated escape. He will then be transferred to another facility.

Changes to the Work Release Program

TPSO officials said they have re-evaluated eligibility standards for the work release program because of this escape. The sheriff's office is also looking into exploring more security and tracking measures for participants.