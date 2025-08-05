BOGALUSA, La. (KPEL-FM) - An inmate in Washington Parish is in critical condition after leaping from a moving transport vehicle on Highway 10 in Bogalusa, according to local police.

Inmate Critically Injured in Escape Attempt

Bogalusa Police say the man, along with two other inmates, was being taken back to the Washington Parish Jail following court appearances when the incident happened. At some point during the trip, he managed to exit the vehicle in what appears to have been an escape attempt.

Incident Happened on Highway 10 in Bogalusa

Responders found the inmate, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, lying unconscious at the intersection of Highway 10 and Choctaw Road.

Airlifted to Hospital in Critical Condition

He was first taken to Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton before being airlifted to North Oaks Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined how the inmate was able to get out of the moving transport.

Investigation Underway by Louisiana State Police

The Louisiana State Police is now leading the investigation, and more information will be released once it becomes available.

