EUNICE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A woman was injured on Sunday morning after a train collided with her vehicle in Eunice.

The Eunice Police Department was dispatched to investigate a train and passenger vehicle collision on North 12th Street at approximately 8:52 am on Sunday, October 26.

How the Eunice Train Crash Happened

Authorities said the woman was driving south on North 12th Street as the train was headed east on the tracks. For unknown reasons, the woman failed to stop and yield to the train before crossing the tracks, causing the train to crash into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Location Details: North 12th Street Crossing

While the crash happened at the tracks on North 12th Street, the train was unable to stop until both the train and the woman’s vehicle came to a stop at North 8th Street.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, officials said.

Emergency Response at the Scene

Emergency medical services responded to the scene to assist the driver. She was eventually transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

Driver’s Condition and Ongoing Investigation

According to the Eunice Police Department, the driver's condition was listed in critical but stable.

Police Continue to Investigate Cause

The investigation into this train crash remains ongoing.

