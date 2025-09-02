EUNICE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A shooting in Eunice on Sunday night has left an 18-year-old dead.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Stevens, Jr.

Masked Individuals Reported Before Shooting

According to the Eunice Police Department, around 10:00 pm on Sunday, August 31, their office was notified that there were six individuals wearing hoodies and masks in the area, some reportedly armed with firearms. The group was walking on Perrotti Street towards Fuselier Street.

READ MORE: Popular Salad Kits Sold in Louisiana Recalled

However, before officers could arrive on the scene a second call came in stating there was an active shooting in that location.

Neighbor’s Home Struck by Gunfire

A nearby neighbor told KATC-TV 3 they heard several rounds of gunfire. Shortly after, they saw Stevens collapse across the street in front of another home, and they immediately called 911.

Get our free mobile app

That neighbor also said bullets hit their house, including their child's bedroom. Fortunately, their child was not home at the time.

Police Arrive at Scene to Find Stevens Shot

When police arrived on the scene, Stevens was found with a shot to his upper torso area. Emergency medical services were called, but despite attempts to save his life, the man was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner's Office.

Police were able to recover one weapon at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of this time. The case remains under investigation.

Police Asking for Public’s Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eunice Police at 337-457-2626 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.