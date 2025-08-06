RAYNE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A shooting in Rayne has left one person injured, and local authorities are still searching for answers.

Police Respond to Shooting on The Blvd

The Rayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 1013 The Blvd, Apartment B.

Get our free mobile app

Victim Suffers Minor Leg Injury

Once on the scene, officers found a female victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

Suspects Fired into Apartment Windows

The initial investigation revealed that multiple suspects fired handguns into the apartment's two-bedroom windows.

READ MORE: Stunningly Tragic Crash in Louisiana Claims a Man's Life; Arrest Made in Lawnmower Crash

Investigation Remains Ongoing

While the crime scene has been processed, the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

How to Share Information with Authorities

The Rayne Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact their department at (337) 334-4215 or the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.