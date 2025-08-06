(KPEL News) - A heartbreaking situation unfolded on a Louisiana roadway when a driver drove over the centerline of a roadway and killed a man who was riding a lawnmower on the shoulder of the road.

According to Master Trooper Casey Wallace with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police, impairment is suspected to be a factor in this tragic death.

Get our free mobile app

What Is Known About This Crash?

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 59-year-old man was operating a lawnmower on the shoulder of the roadway on the northbound side of Louisiana Highway 1.

At the same time, officials say 34-year-old Romero H. Roberto was driving his truck in the northbound lane of the highway, but then the man lost control of the vehicle, and he hit the lawnmower.

READ MORE: BIZARRE LOUISIANA CRASH TAKES THE LIFE OF A PEDESTRIAN

Officials say they do not know what made Roberto drive onto the shoulder of the road, but routine toxicology samples were taken from the man to be analyzed at a lab.

The victim, Rickey G. Maddox, was severely impacted when he was hit on his lawnmower by that truck.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where they began to render aid to the victim.

Unfortunately, Maddox was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What Others Details Have Been Released About This Crash?

According to Wallace, Roberto, the driver of the truck, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was not hurt in this crash.

Wallace says Roberto is suspected of being impaired at the time he slammed his truck into the lawnmower.

The next day, Roberto was arrested on the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

Driving While Intoxicated (First Offense)

Careless Operation

No Driver's License

Expired License Plate

Roberto was taken to the Avoyelle Parish Detention Center.

The crash continues to be investigated by troopers with the Louisiana State Police.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MOTORCYCLIST IS DEAD AFTER MOTORCYCLE RUNS OFF OF ROADWAY

Louisiana State Police Officials Want Drivers To Remember Several Things When Deciding To Get Behind the Wheel

Never drive if any substance impairs you, because when you feel differently, you drive differently.

Make sure nothing distracts you when you get behind the wheel to drive a motor vehicle of any kind.

Anyone in a car in the state of Louisiana is required to be buckled up.

If any substance impairs you, you are reminded not to drive and to get a designated driver.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.