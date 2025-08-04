(KPEL News) - Louisiana law enforcement officials say a man riding a motorcycle Sunday morning was involved in a fatal crash.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Henry Perez with the Public Affairs Section, Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to Louisiana Highway 26 to begin investigating a crash that happened south of Jennings.

What's Known About The Crash?

As the 46-year-old Iota man was riding on Louisiana Highway 26 south of the area of Louisiana Highway 1126, he lost control of his motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the man lost control of his bike on a curve in the roadway.

The victim has been identified as Chad McClelland. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7 o'clock Sunday morning.

McClelland was northbound when the crash happened, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened Sunday morning.

Other Details Released About The Fatal Crash?

What they do know at this time is that the motorcycle crossed the center line of the highway and ended up in a ditch on the southbound side.

The man's injuries were severe, and while he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, the injuries were too much for him to overcome.

Perez says he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Toxicology samples were taken from McClelland, which is routine in any fatality case.

Louisiana State Police Officials Have Reminders For All Drivers

All drivers are asked to make responsible decisions behind the wheel or on a motorcycle.

Obey all traffic control signs and all Louisiana traffic laws.

Always obey all traffic signals

Troopers ask that you never drive if you are impaired by any substance.

Officials ask that drivers never drive when they are fatigued.

Traffic officials ask that you never let anything distract you when you are driving.

