(KPEL News) - A bizarre situation unfolded on a Louisiana roadway early Tuesday morning on US Highway 61, in which a pedestrian was killed.

How Was The Pedestrian Killed?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield, who works with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the man was involved in a crash on US Highway 61 near Manchac Park Road.

Mayfield says their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim, 48-year-old Travis Weams, got out of his car.

Weams walked from the scene where he had crashed his car and walked across the median of the highway. He then walked into the northbound lane of US Highway 61.

What Happened After The Victim Got Out Of His Car?

The victim was hit by a garbage truck, but that was not all. After being hit by the Mack truck, Weams was then hit by another vehicle.

According to Mayfield, Weams sustained massive injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at around 5 o'clock on Tuesday morning. The information obtained so far is from the Louisiana State Police's preliminary investigation. They continue to investigate and gather details.

We do not know the details of Weams' initial crash and why he exited his vehicle and walked across the median to the opposite lane of travel.

No impairment is suspected of either the Mack truck driver or the driver of the other vehicle, but in fatality crashes, routine toxicology samples are always taken from drivers to be analyzed at a lab.

Louisiana Troopers Have Reminders For Drivers and Pedestrians

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want drivers to remember to remove all distractions when driving.

If you are walking on or near a roadway, make sure you look for a way to cross that has adequate lighting.

Louisiana drivers should obey all traffic laws.

