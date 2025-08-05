(KPEL News) - Louisiana drivers need to remember to slow down when out and about driving, as no doubt, law enforcement officials are going to be looking for the person who ignores school zones.

For one thing, did you know that Louisiana law sets the standard for school zone speed limits at 20 miles per hour? Now, this only changes if a different speed is posted.

There are some school zones in Louisiana with posted signs that drivers must not exceed 15 mph. As school is about to start, it's a good idea to pay extra attention to all the signs around you.

Each municipality in Louisiana has its own structure for fines for speeding, including if you are caught speeding in a speed zone. The fines for speeding in a school zone can add up quickly, depending on where you committed the violation. Oh, and there are also court fees.

So, let's just use the city of Lafayette court system as an example. The fines can vary depending on your appearance before a judge. Also, you will have to pay court fees, so imagine paying $300 for your fine. It can happen.

When speaking with local attorney Richard Kennedy, he says the most obvious answer is to be "very cautious when traveling in a school zone and pay very close attention to the school zone signs."

What you think might be a $50 to $100 price for a ticket for speeding in a speed zone is likely to cause you to have to dip substantially into your bank account. Get ready to pay up.

Kennedy says,

In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, for example, you are required to appear in person in court. Some courts may suspend your license, add additional penalties, or even issue an arrest warrant if you fail to appear. Fines and court costs typically start at around $240 and can increase depending on how far over the speed limit you were driving.

If you live in another town, the ticket could be the same, or possibly higher or lower.

Ticket Cost: $25-$250 or more

Court costs: $140-$250 or more

It can make getting a speeding ticket in a school zone outrageously expensive!

What Can You Do To Avoid A Costly School Zone Ticket In Louisiana?

Kennedy offers these simple tips about things that are in your control.

Pay Attention when driving near schools.

Be mindful of the time of day.

Look for posted signs — even if they don’t have flashing lights.

Follow the reduced speed limits during school zone hours.

It only takes a few extra seconds to slow down—but it can make all the difference in keeping children safe and staying on the right side of the law.

The big takeaway from this story? Make sure you do the speed limit in school zones.