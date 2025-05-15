(Eunice, Louisiana) - An inmate in the Eunice City Jail was found dead Monday morning.

KLFY News 10 reports that 55-year-old James Booksh was reported to be unresponsive in the jail by other inmates, and when police investigated the report, they found him unresponsive in the bullpen area of the jail.

Life-saving measures were administered on the unmate, and EMS was called in, but they were unable to revive the Boosh.

The news report from KLFY News 10 says that inmates noticed that he wasn't breathing Sunday evening, but the jail police weren't notified until Monday morning.

Chief Kyle Lebouef told the news station, " Early indications say that the inmate did pass away due to natural causes.”

The death of the inmate in the Eunice jail remains under investigation, and an autopsy on the deceased inmate was performed.

