Louisiana officers from the Narcotics Street Team of the Lafayette Police Department made a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of almost 20 pounds of marijuana.

What Happened During The First Traffic Stop?

Agents made a traffic stop Friday, May 9, around the intersection of Ridge Road at Rue DuBelier.

During that traffic stop, the narcotics agents found several pounds of marijuana along with a handgun.

Officers continued investigating the entire situ8ati9nm, leading them to a Lakepointe Drive residence.

What Happened With The Additional Traffic Stops?

As investigators were working their case, they made additional traffic stops as two other vehicles were seen leaving the same place.

As they checked these vehicles, they confiscated more pounds of marijuana.

They were also able to seize what they were able to seize,e about $100,000.

What Was Found At The Residence?

Narcotics agents were able to gain a search warrant for the home on Lakepointe Drive, and they brought in the SWAT Team and K-9 Units to help in the search.

The search at that home yielded some additional narcotics along with an AR pistol.

Who Was Arrested?

According to Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, two men from Lafayette and one from Breaux Bridge were arrested in connection with the traffic stops.

The three men are:

29-year-old Justin Thibodeaux of Lafayette

28-year-old Braion Collins of Lafayette

27-year-old Jaylin Brown of Breaux Bridge

What Charges Is Each Suspect Facing?

Jaylin Brown was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Monies Derived from Drug Proceeds

Bralon Collins was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics

Justin Thibodeaux was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Monies Derived from Drug Proceeds

What Was The Value Of Everything Confiscated?

The 19.75 pounds of marijuana were worth about $176,980.

The confiscated $127,639 in currency.

The total from the operation is $305,010.