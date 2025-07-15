(KPEL-News) - According to law enforcement officials, a 29-year-old man was struck and killed while he was walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90 near the Lafayette Airport.

According to Lafayette Police Department Detective Ken Handy, investigators have released information about their preliminary investigation into this morning's crash.

Handy says the pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the road, and with the flow of traffic. He says the victim has been identified as Byron Starks Jr of Lafayette.

The driver was driving in the same direction as the victim was walking. According to the report, the driver veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck Starks.

The Coroner's Office declared Starks dead at the scene of the crash.

Handy says the driver showed no signs of impairment, but a routine toxicology sample was taken, which will be analyzed by a lab.

As of now, Handy says no charges have been filed in the case.

The Traffic Division of the Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate this crash.

The crash happened at around 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15.

