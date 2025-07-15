(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say one person has died this morning after walking on U.S. Highway 90 near the westbound lanes.

Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Detective Ken Handy says law enforcement officials were called out to the scene at around 4:51 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Traffic investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are working to find out all of the details of the crash, but one pedestrian did die.

The area where the pedestrian was hit is located at the intersection of Southeast Evangeline Thruway and Tower Drive.

A vehicle impacted the pedestrian in that area, and the pedestrian was killed as a result.

Handy says that in any fatality case, they will continue to investigate the case. They will test the driver of the vehicle to find out if any impairment was a factor in the crash.

