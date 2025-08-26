Highlights

6-year-old girl shot at vigil for gun violence victim now in stable condition

The shooting occurred Sunday night at Debaillon Park during a memorial for Phillip Francis Jr.

The child was initially in critical condition, but their condition has improved

Lafayette Police continue searching for the shooter with no connection to the original hotel shooting

The community vigil intended to mourn Friday's gun violence victim was interrupted by more violence

6-Year-Old Girl Now Stable After Shooting at Lafayette Vigil

Police report child's condition upgraded from critical as investigation continues into park shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A 6-year-old girl is now in stable condition after being shot during a vigil against gun violence at Debaillon Park Sunday night, marking a tragic irony as the community gathered to mourn another recent shooting victim.

According to our news partners at KATC TV-3, the young girl was critically injured when gunfire erupted during a memorial service for Phillip Francis Jr., 44, who was fatally shot Friday at the WoodSpring Suites hotel. The Lafayette Police Department provided an update on the child's condition, stating she has improved from critical to stable condition.

READ MORE: Juvenile in Critical Condition After Lafayette Shooting

Police Investigation Details

Lafayette Police provided an update stating the 6-year-old female victim is now in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to police, investigators do not believe there is any connection between the hotel shooting and the shooting at Debaillon Park.

Community Impact

The vigil was organized by friends and family to remember Francis. A Lafayette man has been arrested and booked with manslaughter in connection with Francis' death.

READ MORE: Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting at Lafayette Hotel

Neighbors near the park reported hearing gunshots during the Sunday evening event.

Ongoing Investigation

Lafayette Police continue searching for the person responsible for the shooting at the vigil. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.