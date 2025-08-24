LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A juvenile is fighting for their life after being shot Sunday evening in a Lafayette neighborhood, prompting an active investigation by local police.

Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Saucier Parkway at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Upon arrival, they discovered a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital by ambulance. The young person remains in critical condition as of Sunday night, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred in a residential area of Lafayette. Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether there are any suspects in custody.

Investigators remained on scene Sunday evening, working to gather evidence and piece together what led to the violence. It is early in the investigation, and the Lafayette Police Department has not indicated whether this was a random act or if the victim was specifically targeted.

The Lafayette Police Department asks anyone with information about this shooting to contact them directly or reach out to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Crime Stoppers allows individuals to provide information anonymously while potentially earning a cash reward for tips that lead to arrests.

