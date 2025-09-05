Highlights

Fourth suspect Rickey Chaney, 19, arrested in Lake Charles by U.S. Marshals on attempted second-degree murder charges

Six-year-old victim remains in critical condition following August 24 shooting at community vigil

Total of four suspects now in custody: Rickey Chaney, Kimmy Ray Dauntain Jr., Daylon Andrus, and one unidentified juvenile

Shooting occurred during memorial service for gun violence victim Phillip Francis Jr. at Debaillon Park

Investigation remains active with the victim's condition unchanged since initial reports

Fourth Arrest Made in Lafayette Debaillon Park Shooting That Injured 6-Year-Old

Lafayette Police Make Fourth Arrest in Child Shooting Case 19-year-old Rickey Chaney captured in Lake Charles by federal marshals, charged with attempted second-degree murder in Debaillon Park incident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 24 shooting at Debaillon Park that left a 6-year-old child in critical condition during a community vigil against gun violence.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, authorities apprehended Rickey Chaney, a 19-year-old Black male from Lafayette, Louisiana, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

Chaney was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition to Lafayette.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know

The shooting represents the fourth arrest in a case that shocked the Acadiana community when gunfire erupted during a peaceful memorial service. The 6-year-old victim was critically injured when gunfire erupted during a memorial service for Phillip Francis Jr., 44, who was fatally shot Friday at the WoodSpring Suites hotel.

Lafayette Police Det. Ken Handy confirmed that investigators do not believe there is any connection between the hotel shooting and the shooting at Debaillon Park. The vigil was organized by friends and family to remember Francis, with the tragic irony that a memorial against gun violence became the scene of another shooting.

Investigation Timeline and Previous Arrests

The investigation has moved rapidly since the initial incident on Sunday evening, August 24, at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Saucier Parkway.

August 27: Daylon Andrus became the first suspect arrested and was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

August 28: Kimmy Ray Dauntain Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon and has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. LPD previously arrested Daylon Andrus on Wednesday evening. LPD reports that at around 4:40 p.m., officers located a vehicle matching the description of a suspect wanted for the shooting.

September 4: Rickey Chaney was arrested in Lake Charles by U.S. Marshals, becoming the fourth person charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Victim's Critical Condition Continues

According to the Lafayette Police Department's most recent update, the victim in this case remains in critical condition. Previous reports indicated that Ryliee Watson, 6, remains in critical care at a Baton Rouge hospital, although the Lafayette Police Department reported her status has been upgraded to stable. However, more recent police statements indicate her condition has returned to critical.

Ambulance Joaquin Barbara loading...

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the little girl's medical costs. The community has rallied around the family during this difficult time, with local organizations and residents providing support.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Community

With four suspects now in custody, the Lafayette Police Department continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The case highlights ongoing concerns about gun violence in the community, particularly given that the shooting occurred during a vigil meant to remember another gun violence victim.

Lafayette Police encourage anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The department has committed to providing updates through press releases as the investigation develops.

