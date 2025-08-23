Lafayette Police have confirmed an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday afternoon at the Woodspring Suites on Hugh Wallis Road. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Phillip Francis Jr. of Lafayette.

According to investigators, Francis was involved in an altercation with the suspect shortly before the shooting occurred. Officers were called to the hotel around 2:20 p.m., where Francis was found dead at the scene.

Suspect in Custody

Police have arrested 39-year-old Kyle Jagneaux, also of Lafayette, in connection with the case.

Jagneaux has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of manslaughter.

Ongoing Investigation

While police say the altercation led directly to the shooting, investigators have not released additional details about what sparked the confrontation. Detectives remain on the case and are continuing to gather evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could aid the investigation to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Get our free mobile app

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.