Louisiana ranks 7th in the nation for overdose deaths, with rates 43% above the national average.

Fentanyl is now detected in 76% of all overdose cases.

Overdose deaths peaked in 2021 but remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Parishes hardest hit include Jefferson, St. Tammany, Lafayette, and Rapides.

Solutions include expanded treatment, overdose medication access, and public education.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A new national report has confirmed what many families and frontline responders in Louisiana already know: the state remains one of the hardest-hit places in the country when it comes to drug overdose deaths, especially from fentanyl.

The Center Square is reporting that newly analyzed CDC data shows Louisiana ranks 7th in the U.S. for overdose deaths.

Overall, the state has an average of 39.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, which is 43 percent higher than the national average—that's more than 1,800 lives lost every year from 2018 to 2022. The worst year on record came in 2021, when the state saw 2,463 overdose deaths.

This data, pulled together by Georgia-based Bader Scott Injury Lawyers, shows a doubling of opioid deaths in Louisiana in just five years, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl leading the charge.

Fentanyl’s Role in the Crisis

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is now linked to 76% of all overdose deaths in the U.S.. And it doesn’t take much. According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams—about the size of a few grains of salt—can be fatal.

Louisiana isn’t just part of the national problem—it’s near the top. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, here’s where the crisis is hitting hardest:

Jefferson Parish: 193 deaths

193 deaths St. Tammany Parish: 84 deaths

84 deaths Lafayette Parish: 68 deaths

68 deaths Rapides Parish: 63 deaths

And it’s not just deaths. Emergency room visits for fentanyl-related overdoses have jumped a staggering 320% since 2019, based on FDA data.

The Numbers Are Dropping—But Not Enough

Overdose deaths in Louisiana dipped slightly after peaking in 2021—from 15,665 to 13,937 the following year—but that’s still higher than the 12,566 deaths reported in 2016. So yes, the trend is easing a bit, but we’re nowhere near out of the woods.

Why Is This Happening?

It’s not just fentanyl’s strength that’s the problem—it’s the perfect storm of underlying issues. Experts and advocates point to:

Easy access and misuse of prescription opioids (SAMHSA)

Poverty and limited access to healthcare

Rural geography that limits treatment options

Counterfeit pills and street drugs laced with fentanyl

“This study reveals the extent to which Louisiana has been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” a Bader Scott spokesperson said.

What Can Be Done?

Fixing this crisis won’t happen overnight. But there are proven steps that can save lives:

Making treatment more accessible, especially for those battling opioid use disorder

Expanding access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse overdoses in minutes

Targeted prevention and education efforts focused on communities most at risk

If you or someone you know is struggling, there’s help. Visit OpioidHelpLA.org for a list of treatment providers, detox programs, and crisis support resources across Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is fentanyl and why is it so dangerous? Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It’s cheap, easy to mix into other drugs, and deadly even in small amounts. More from the DEA.

How bad is the overdose situation in Louisiana? Louisiana ranks 7th in the country, with overdose death rates far above the national average. The worst year so far was 2021.

Which parts of Louisiana are most affected? Jefferson, St. Tammany, Lafayette, and Rapides Parishes are some of the hardest-hit areas.

Where can I find help or treatment? Start with OpioidHelpLA.org. They connect people to treatment centers, support programs, and overdose-reversal medication.

What’s being done to fight the crisis? Solutions include more access to addiction treatment, wider distribution of naloxone, and better education about the dangers of fentanyl—especially in vulnerable communities.