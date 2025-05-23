Louisiana law enforcement officials were contacted around 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon to investigate the circumstances surrounding a one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 778, and the vehicle went off the roadway.

Devastating Louisiana Crash Claims Man's Life

According to Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police the 31-year-old man was driving down Louisiana Highway 77 southbound, when the vehicle traveled off of the road.

Since only the preliminary investigation is completed, some unanswered questions remain.

They are still working to figure out what exactly caused the St. Mary Parish man to go off of the roadway.

Details Of Gut-Wrenching Louisiana Crash

Trooper Mayfield says that when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, it hit a utility pole.

According to investigators, the victim, Sky Valenciano of Patterson, was not wearing a seat belt.

WAFB reports that the vehicle was partially submerged in the water.

The man was thrown out of his vehicle.

Terrible Crash Claims Life, Passenger Lives

Valenciano was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, but unfortunately, the injuries were too extensive and he died there.

According to Trooper Mayfield there was a passenger in the front seat of Valenciano's vehicle, and that person was wearing their seat belt.

The front-seat passenger was taken to an area hospital to be treated. Unfiltered with Kiran reports the passenger had serious injuries.

According to Trooper Mayfield, impairment is not suspected in relation to this crash at this time, but routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab. That's standard procedure in a fatality crash.

State Police Urges Drivers To Stay Focused And Buckled Up

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want to remind all drivers to never drive if they are impaired by any substance.

One of the biggest causes of crashes in Louisiana is distracted driving. Officials are asking drivers to remember not to let anything distract them while driving.

Everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be properly restrained.

All drivers must obey all traffic laws.

