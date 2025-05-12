(KPEL-News) - Louisiana State Police officials say they were called out early Sunday morning to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash on I-10 near the Duson area.

According to officials investigating the circumstances, this began to unfold around 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 11.

What Information Is Being Released?

Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, who works with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, says a man was driving a 2020 Kenworth truck with a box trailer down I-10 eastbound.

The commercial motor vehicle ended up moving off Interstate 10 on the left side of the roadway. The 61-year-old man was from Houston, Texas. While behind the wheel, the vehicle drove off the roadway and ended up in the median.

The man has been identified as Oscar Morales.

Before the vehicle ended up in the median, Bourque says the big rig slammed through the cable barrier.

As the truck's momentum continued after the barriers were struck, the tractor-trailer ended up flipping over.

What Is Not Known About The Crash?

According to Bourque, the preliminary investigation is concluded, but the crash will remain under investigation.

They do not know yet what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say that routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed by a lab.

The crash remains under investigation.