Louisiana law enforcement officials say that a woman who crossed the centerline of a roadway ended up hitting a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, leading to her death.

The crash happened just before 8 o'clock on Tuesday, May 6.

What Happened With This Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Eddie Thomas says that the preliminary report by State Police shows that the woman was driving north on Louisiana Highway 79.

Coming from the other direction on Louisiana Highway 79 was the Freightliner Cascadia. He says they do not yet know why, but 55-year-old Cecilia Marston crossed the centerline of the roadway.

Her vehicle ended up colliding with the 18-wheeler.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened Following The Crash?

Marston was severely injured when this crash occurred.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Marston was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

What Other Details Were Revealed About This Crash?

According to Thomas, Marston was buckled up.

Also, the driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

As the investigation continued, officials do not believe that impairment had anything to do with this crash, but as is routine in a fatality crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA ROADWAY TRAGEDY: YOUNG CHILD KILLED IN CRASH

Louisiana State Police Badge Louisiana State Police, Facebook loading...

What Do Officials At The Louisiana State Police Want Drivers To Remember?

Officials want drivers to remember that no driver should ever get behind the wheel if any substance impairs them.

If you are tired, you are encouraged not to drive or let someone else drive for you.

Remove all distractions when you are driving as officials say distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes in the state.

Anyone in a vehicle must be properly restrained.

All drivers must follow all laws and remember to obey speed limit signs.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana.

Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.