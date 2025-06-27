More than a month after escaping from the Orleans Justice Center, fugitive Antoine Massey has been recaptured, and the moment authorities closed in was caught on video.

Arrest Made Just Miles from Jailbreak Site

WDSU obtained exclusive footage showing law enforcement officers with long guns and tactical gear surrounding a home in the 9400 block of Stroelitz Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans. The arrest happened Friday afternoon, just a couple of miles from where Massey originally escaped during a massive jail break on May 16.

Massey, 33, was the ninth inmate recaptured from the group of ten who slipped out of the facility by crawling through a hole in the wall.

According to Louisiana State Police, Massey is now being transported to a secure correctional facility, reportedly Angola, where the other recaptured inmates are held.

Tip Leads to Capture After Viral Video Plea

Authorities say a Crimestoppers tip, reportedly sent directly to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, helped lead officers to Massey's location.

The arrest comes weeks after Massey appeared in now-deleted social media videos pleading for help and declaring his innocence. In those videos, he directly addressed New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne, whose father is rumored to have been close friends with Massey’s own father.

Despite the viral nature of the videos, no celebrities have publicly responded or offered support for Massey.

Earlier in the manhunt, police raided a separate home on Agriculture Street believed to be the filming location of the videos. Massey was not there, but clothing linked to him was recovered at the scene.

A Long Record of Escapes and Charges

Massey has a history of escapes going back to 2007, including one from a juvenile detention center, another from a jail in Morehouse Parish, and incidents where he cut off multiple ankle monitors, one of them inside a Walmart.

At the time of his May 2025 escape, Massey was facing multiple charges across two parishes, including domestic abuse battery by strangulation, car theft, parole violations, second-degree rape, kidnapping, and violation of a protective order.

Only One Fugitive Remains at Large

With Massey's capture, only one escapee, convicted murderer Derrick Groves, remains on the run. Authorities are urging him to turn himself in. A combined $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to his arrest.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.