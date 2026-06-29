(Washington, LA) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his deputies and deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were able to catch a man wanted for leading them on a chase and breaking into a home.

The wild incident began to unfold on the night of Friday, June 26, when Guidroz says 23-year-old Ethan Cole Ellis was in a stolen vehicle, deputies were chasing that vehicle, and then the tale of events turned wilder.

Get our free mobile app

How a St. Landry Parish Police Chase Started

Guidroz says the situation began when a burglary was reported in the Grand Prairie area. He says Ellis was in a stolen vehicle, fleeing the police, abandoned that car in a yard, and broke into a home.

READ MORE: WANTED FUGITIVE CAPTURED AFTER DRAMATIC CHASE ENDS IN LOUISIANA FIELD.

Sheriff Guidroz says,

Ellis is known to law enforcement, has caused numerous pursuits, and is armed and dangerous.

Chase Suspect Broke Into a St. Landry Parish Home

The owner of the arm was armed and chased the guy out, but not before Ellis stole the keys to the car and then the car.

Another pursuit began, and they traveled from St. Landry Parish into Lafayette Parish when Ellis crashed the car on Green Road.

St. Landry Parish Police Chase Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges

Elllis was arrested on the following charges:

Outstanding Warrant – Washington Police Department

Simple Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon (Felony)

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Guidroz is asking anyone who might know more information about this crime to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). Callers remain anonymous. You can also anonymously provide information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.