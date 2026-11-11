A northeast Louisiana school board that paid five-figure teacher bonuses this year thanks to a Meta data center fought a request for records showing who received the money. The Richland Parish School Board released the data only after a press-freedom attorney sent a demand letter.

The records arrived in late September, about two months after the request was filed, and cost $11.75.

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What the Richland Parish Bonus Records Show

The Richland Parish school system has paid $13.76 million in bonuses so far this year, and 183 employees received $50,000 or more.

Teachers, principals, assistant principals, school counselors, and administrators each received $50,935. Superintendent Sheldon Jones got the same amount. His base salary tops $191,000, according to a 2024 audit. Another 124 support staffers received bonuses of $17,472.

Where the Meta Data Center Money Comes From

The money comes from a 1 percent local sales tax that the school board collects by ordinance to fund teacher bonuses. Collections jumped as thousands of workers and contractors arrived to build the Hyperion data center. Last year’s top bonus was $10,200.

Meta says the project is growing to 5 gigawatts, with more than $50 billion invested in the area. A Richland Parish chamber of commerce director has said sales tax at that level may be temporary.

How the Richland Parish Records Request Played Out

The request went in July 28, after reports that teachers would see bonuses above $50,000. The board refused to provide the data as a spreadsheet and said it would print the records and mail them. Its records custodian also wanted the requester to agree to pay hourly fees before anyone said what the rate was.

At one point, the custodian stopped answering emails and would not discuss the request by phone. That custodian is Personnel Director Rebecca Freeland, who handled the request herself. The data shows she received a $50,935 bonus.

On Sept. 14, Virginia Hamrick sent Jones a letter on the requester’s behalf. She is the Louisiana staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. Four days later, the board agreed to provide a spreadsheet.

What Louisiana Law Says About Records Fees

State law lets a custodian charge “reasonable fees for making copies” of public records. Hamrick said that language does not allow hourly labor charges. She also said records kept electronically must be provided electronically.

The district’s fee schedule, marked as considered Feb. 13, 2024, lists $30 per hour for retrieval, review, and supervision. Email searches carry an initial $25 fee plus $25 for each hour after the first. The schedule says the district waives fees on requests that take under an hour, apart from copying and delivery, and it requires prepayment. It remains posted on the district’s website.

Hamrick said the district has been warned. “They’re on notice that this doesn’t comply with the law,” she said.

What Acadiana Residents Can Do If a Records Request Stalls

The Louisiana Public Records Law covers parish school boards, sheriffs, city halls and other public bodies across Acadiana. Any adult can submit a request.

If five days pass without the record or a written response, you can begin legal proceedings in district court where the custodian is located. Requesters can also ask for records in electronic format, which Hamrick said the law requires when the records exist that way.

Fee disputes have shown up elsewhere in Louisiana. The 2025 Foilies, an annual list of government transparency failures, named Rapides Parish School District its Exorbitant FOIA Fee of the Year.

David Cuillier directs the Brechner Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida. He said agencies that ignore requests expose taxpayers to legal bills when a requester sues. He also pointed to a 2025 study that ranked Louisiana 44th for the share of requests fulfilled and for days to complete them.

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