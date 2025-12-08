(KPEL News) - When you think of what a teenager in Lafayette and other parts of Acadiana might do with their spare time, you might not think that young person would be working to fight hunger in our area. That is exactly what a Lafayette teenager is doing again this year to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

This Friday, December 12, is the night when Emile prepares hot cocoa and sells it in front of his home on Beverly Drive in Lafayette. The young man, Emile Myers, has held the fundraiser for several years now, all to benefit local charity groups. This year, the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to Second Harvest to help put food on the shelves and in the bellies of the hungry in Acadiana.

In addition to selling hot cocoa, Emile also sells beautiful Christmas mugs, and the proceeds benefit Second Harvest.

If you are planning to attend, you will not be alone, as the fantastic band, Coteau Grove, will be performing at the event. Another musical act that will be at the event is Dale Gaspard from The Voice.

Emile's first hot cocoa fundraiser took place when he was only 8 years old. He told KLFY in an interview why he chose Second Harvest to be the beneficiary,

This year I wanted the fundraiser to support Second Harvest because they help families all over South Louisiana — over 38 million meals a year. That number honestly blew me away. Food is something everyone needs, and no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Knowing that every cup of cocoa I sell helps Second Harvest feed someone this holiday season means a lot to me. It makes me feel like I'm doing my part, even in a small way, to help my neighbors.

Emile will have hot cocoa and mugs with a Cajun Christmas motif for sale, but if you can't make it to the event, you can still donate by visiting Emile's page on the No Hunger website.

This is the seventh year for the event.