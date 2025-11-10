(KPEL News) - A Lafayette teenager is once again serving up delicious cocoa for a cause. Emile Myers has been using his cocoa fundraiser for several years to help the less fortunate in Acadiana.

Meet Emile Myers: Teen Making a Difference

This year is no exception. Myers' fundraiser this year is aimed at collecting food and donations for Second Harvest Food Bank for anyone experiencing hunger.

With inflation continuing to bloom and political issues, many throughout Acadiana are having trouble putting food on the table this year. Emile has been working for years to help provide financial support to those in the community who need it most.

A Cocoa Fundraiser With a Purpose

All of Emile's hard work will culminate in "Emile's Hot Cocoa Fundraiser Finale". It's a night of fun, frivolity, hot cocoa, and raising money for a great cause.

Second Harvest Food Bank: Fighting Hunger in Acadiana

Second Harvest Food Bank is a vast network of groups working to assist anyone hungry. Second Harvest accepts both food and monetary donations to help hungry people.

Mobile Markets and Senior Commodity Boxes

They have mobile units they have dubbed "Making Groceries Mobile Market," which go into communities to offer affordable fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy, and protein to communities with limited access to food sources.

Second Harvest also assists those 60 and older who qualify for Senior Commodity Boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. The boxes for senior citizens contain shelf-stable items such as canned goods, peanut butter, beans, and cereal.

How Your Donations Help Local Families

Along with other partnerships, Second Harvest partners with stores so that any food with a shorter shelf life reaches those in need. People get to eat for free, and none of the food goes to waste. They also partner with manufacturers and distributors to secure food donations and make extremely low-cost purchases.

This year, the final day of Emile's Cocoa fundraising campaign will be held on Beverly Drive in Lafayette on December 12, 2025.

Event Details: Emile’s Hot Cocoa Fundraiser Finale

The event will be held on Friday, December 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 513 Beverly Drive. The event is free to attend and will feature live music from the Coteau Grove Band. Emile's hot cocoa is available for purchase along with mugs. All proceeds visit Second Harvest of Acadiana.