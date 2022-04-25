Have You Heard About the Steak Named After Joe Burrow?

Oh, sure athletes can win trophies, MVP awards, and even championships during the course of their careers. However, the real testament to how important an athlete is or was to his or her home team will always show up on the menu. Yeah, the real superstars get food named after them. Apparently, former LSU Tiger standout, Heisman Trophy winner, and current quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow has achieved that status.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

I don't think you'd have any argument from any sports fan who follows football that Burrow isn't deserving of such a delicious honor. But what makes this honor especially special, is the dish isn't really because of Burrow's play on the field. This honor, created by a Cincinnati restaurant honors Burrow's commitment to feeding the hungry in his native state of Ohio.

You might recall during Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech he referenced hunger as a problem in his hometown of Athens Ohio. Following that speech, hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed into local food pantries. In honor of Burrow's ongoing desire that no family, especially no child, go without food the restaurant, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, has created a dish called Steak Burrow.

As you can see in the picture and description above the meal has a great combination of midwestern and Louisiana flare. There's the beef the midwest is known for and a crawfish creole sauce that comes from here at home.

So, how does Joe Burrow like his namesake dish?

What makes the Steak Burrow such a tempting treat for everyone is the charitable component of the dish. The restaurant is donating $9 dollars, nine is Joe's uniform number, for every Steak Burrow sold to help feed hungry families in Burrow's hometown of Athens Ohio.

Meanwhile, Joe and the rest of the Bengals and the rest of the NFL world will be watching this Thursday night when the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway. The Bengals hold the 31st pick in round one and the 63rd pick in round two as well as six other picks in later rounds.

The speculation is the team will seek to bolster their offensive line. Especially since replays from the Super Bowl show just how close Joe Burrow was to getting a pass completed to former LSU star Ja'Marr Chase to win the game. But alas, that effort was thwarted by a great defensive play from the Los Angeles Rams.

I think it's safe to say should the Bengals draft a few big linemen the Steak Burrow will be a popular treat the quarterback can offer his "protectors" The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 pm CDT with coverage on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.