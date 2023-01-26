As Joe Burrow gets ready to take his Cincinnati Bengals to a second straight AFC Championship Game, his popularity is through the roof!

The last five years have been an amazing ride for Burrow. In his two seasons as starting quarterback for LSU, Burrow led the team to a Peach Bowl victory over TCU, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, and then a National Championship Game victory over Clemson. Then, after suffering a season-ending injury in his rookie season, he led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season and has now taken Cincinnati back to the AFC Championship Game.

And, Burrow is now a finalist for NFL MVP. I'm sure that trophy would look nice next to his Heisman Trophy.

Burrow's play on the field is only part of his popularity. It's the swagger he carries with him. Some people call it confidence. Some people call it arrogance.

Nonetheless, I think you would be hard pressed to find anyone who wouldn't like to have him calling signals for their favorite NFL team.

Well, because of that combination of great play and swagger, there are some fantastic memes featuring the Pro Bowl QB.

Macaulay Culkin Memes

Yes, Burrow has an uncanny resemblance to one of the most popular child actors of all time - Macaulay Culkin. This meme featuring Burrow and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence from their National Championship Game had fun not only with Burrow's resemblance to Culkin but also Lawrence's resemblance to Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass from the movie "Remember the Titans."

Chuck Norris Memes

You know you've attained legendary status when you're getting compared to Chuck Norris!

Memes About Joe Burrow Beating Other NFL Top QBs

5-0. Burrow is undefeated against three of the biggest names in the NFL - Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen. His best record has been against Kansas City Chiefs QB Mahomes, who Burrow has a 3-0 record against and will look to improve to 4-0 with a victory in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

By the way, all three of Burrow's wins over Mahomes came in the calendar year of 2022.

Memes From Salty Kansas City Chiefs Fans

Yes, there are many Chiefs fans who defend their QB Patrick Mahomes and who apparently throw his winless record against Burrow out the window.

