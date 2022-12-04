Joe Burrow Accomplishes Amazing Feat in Cincinnati Bengals Victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday's NFL matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be a special day in the record books for QB Patrick Mahomes. But the game turned out to be a memorable one for Joe Burrow and the Bengals as they accomplished something no one has done against the Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

The Bengals-Chiefs matchup was Mahomes' 75th career NFL start. In his first 75 games, he has destroyed NFL records. As pointed out by cbssports.com, Mahomes has broken every significant record for a quarterback that has made 75 career starts. These broken records include the following categories:

Most wins through first 75 starts -- NFL history

Most passing yards through first 75 games -- NFL history

Most passing TD through first 75 games -- NFL history

Highest passer rating through first 75 games -- NFL history

Mahomes has become a once-in-a-generation kind of quarterback that has some believing he could end his career as the greatest of all time.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

But Cincinnati has a pretty special quarterback of their own - Joe Burrow. The former LSU great is coming off a season during which he led the Bengals back to the Super Bowl for the first time since they did it twice in the 1980s. As bengals.com points out, the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has had a record-setting start to his young career as well:

Set single-season team records in 2021 for passing yardage (4611), passing TDs (34), passer rating (108.3) and 300-yard passing games (six)

Led the NFL in 2021 in both completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.87)

On Sunday in Cincinnati, the two quarterbacks and their respective teams put on a show. In a back-and-forth affair, the Bengals scored 10 points in the 4th Quarter as Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24 and expanded their win streak to 4 games. Burrow and the Bengals also accomplished this amazing feat.

This includes a win near the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, the playoffs and Sunday evening.

The win also makes Burrow 3-0 against Mahomes. If you look at the list of Mahomes' record against all NFL teams, you won't even see another team with three wins against him.

Well done, Joe Burrow!

