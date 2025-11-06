Lafayette, New Iberia KOK Wings Offering Free Food to Students and Families Affected by SNAP Hold

Lafayette, New Iberia KOK Wings Offering Free Food to Students and Families Affected by SNAP Hold

Google Maps

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Earlier today (11/6/25) KOK Wings announced that their Lafayette, New Iberia, and Baton Rouge locations would soon begin offering free meals to students and families with young children being affected by SNAP benefits currently being put on hold as a result of the government shutdown.

Here's what you need to know...

Google Maps
loading...

Louisiana SNAP Benefits On Hold

Because of the federal government shutdown, Louisiana announced on October 23, 2025 that no new SNAP benefits would be issued until the shutdown ended.

In response, the Louisiana Department of Health announced they would step in to provide temporary state-funded assistance for the most vulnerable in our state.

READ MORE: 5 of the Best Seafood Buffets in Louisiana Named

While the elderly, disabled, or children of Louisiana will thankfully not be left to go hungry during the government shutdown, this unfortunately leaves many in The Pelican State with serious food insecurity issues.

One group of people in Louisiana left in a tight spot are some of Louisiana's college students.

This is where KOK Wings has decided to step up and help.

Google Maps
loading...

KOK Giving Free Food To Students

Beginning Sunday, November 16, KOK Wings will begin offering free meals to students as well as needy family with young kids.

From WBRZ.com -

Starting Sunday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Nov. 30, KOK locations in Baton Rouge, as well as New Iberia and Lafayette, will be offering one free meal on Sundays to college students with valid SNAP benefits and a college ID, as well as families with children 12 and under who show proof of SNAP benefits.

READ MORE: Top BBQ Spot in Louisiana Makes Best in America List

The offer is being made possible with the help of Doran and Cawthorne Law Firm, and will be limited to one free meal per customer.

Read more at WBRZ.com.

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Lafayette

After months of pestering our listeners for their secret dining spots and lurking in local Facebook food groups where people actually tell the truth, I've got eight restaurants that locals guard like state secrets.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: Government Shutdown, hunger, SNAP
Categories: Acadiana News, Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL