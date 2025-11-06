LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Earlier today (11/6/25) KOK Wings announced that their Lafayette, New Iberia, and Baton Rouge locations would soon begin offering free meals to students and families with young children being affected by SNAP benefits currently being put on hold as a result of the government shutdown.

Louisiana SNAP Benefits On Hold

Because of the federal government shutdown, Louisiana announced on October 23, 2025 that no new SNAP benefits would be issued until the shutdown ended.

In response, the Louisiana Department of Health announced they would step in to provide temporary state-funded assistance for the most vulnerable in our state.

While the elderly, disabled, or children of Louisiana will thankfully not be left to go hungry during the government shutdown, this unfortunately leaves many in The Pelican State with serious food insecurity issues.

One group of people in Louisiana left in a tight spot are some of Louisiana's college students.

This is where KOK Wings has decided to step up and help.

KOK Giving Free Food To Students

Beginning Sunday, November 16, KOK Wings will begin offering free meals to students as well as needy family with young kids.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Nov. 30, KOK locations in Baton Rouge, as well as New Iberia and Lafayette, will be offering one free meal on Sundays to college students with valid SNAP benefits and a college ID, as well as families with children 12 and under who show proof of SNAP benefits.

The offer is being made possible with the help of Doran and Cawthorne Law Firm, and will be limited to one free meal per customer.

