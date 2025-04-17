DALLAS, Texas (KPEL News) — A proposal making its way through Washington could have big consequences for working families and grocery stores across Texas. Lawmakers are debating major cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—better known as food stamps—and Texas families may be among the hardest hit.

According to reporting from CNBC, House Republicans are calling for a massive $230 billion cut to the USDA over the next decade. The Senate’s proposal is more modest at $1 billion, but either version would represent the largest SNAP reduction in U.S. history.

And with Texas accounting for one of the highest SNAP populations in the country, it’s no small issue here at home.

Millions of Texans Could Feel the Impact

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission reports that over 3 million Texans currently receive SNAP benefits, including families, seniors, and people with disabilities. These are not lavish handouts. For most recipients, SNAP means just enough to keep food on the table through the month.

With grocery prices still climbing and wages stretched thin, families from Houston to El Paso—and everywhere in between—are already making hard choices. A deep cut in food assistance could force many to choose between buying groceries or covering rent, medication, or gas just to get to work.

Retailers Won’t Be Immune Either

These cuts wouldn’t just affect low-income households. They’d ripple through Texas businesses, especially grocery chains and small-town stores that depend on consistent SNAP spending.

Big chains like H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger serve as grocery lifelines for many Texas communities. According to CNBC and data from Numerator, Walmart alone accounts for over 25 percent of SNAP transactions nationwide. If benefits are slashed, those stores lose revenue—revenue that supports local jobs and economies.

Even dollar stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which are often the only grocery option in rural areas, could take a hit. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos has already acknowledged their customers are “sacrificing even on the necessities.”

Potential Ban on Soda, Candy, and Junk Food

Alongside the budget cuts, there’s a push to restrict what SNAP recipients can buy, with several states petitioning the USDA for waivers to ban the purchase of soda, candy, and other junk food. The effort is part of a broader health initiative backed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under the banner of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

While USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins hasn’t formally approved any waivers yet, she’s indicated a willingness to consider them. That means Texas could find itself at the center of this fight in the near future.

Supporters say it’s about reducing obesity and improving nutrition. Critics argue it’s punitive and targets poor families under the guise of public health.

What It Means for Texas

Let’s not mince words: Texas is a food security battleground. With a fast-growing population and persistent economic inequality in both rural and urban areas, SNAP dollars don’t just support households—they support communities.

Those dollars are spent immediately and locally. They support grocers, truckers, warehouse workers, and retail employees. Cutting those benefits or restricting their use won’t just affect what’s in a family’s fridge. It will affect jobs, small businesses, and local economies from Amarillo to Brownsville.

And with so many Texans already struggling to stretch their food budgets, this isn’t just about dollars and cents—it’s about survival.

The Bottom Line

Right now, the future of SNAP is tied up in the farm bill, and nothing is set in stone. However, the conversation happening in Congress will have real consequences for Texas.

Whether it’s shrinking benefits, tighter restrictions, or both, millions of Texans stand to be affected, as do the stores and communities that rely on that revenue.

Texans should be watching this debate closely. Because what happens in Washington won’t stay there—it’ll be felt right here at home, in every checkout line across the state.