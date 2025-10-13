Some in Louisiana Could Lose SNAP Benefits in November

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is putting out a warning to SNAP recipients due to changes in eligibility requirements being implementing beginning November 1, 2025.

The upcoming changes are expected to force out some current SNAP recipients when the new requirements take hold in a couple of weeks.

SNAP Eligibility Requirements 2025

The Big Beautiful Bill, passed into law this past Summer, plays a major role in financially overhauling the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In fact, it is estimated to impact the SNAP program by as much as $186 billion over the next 10 years according to KLFY.

Currently the National SNAP program provides food assistance to over 42 million people in the U.S.

One of the changes is expanding the age range when it comes to who must meet the stricter work or participation requirements to continue receiving SNAP beyond a 3 months in 3 year period.

Currently the age range to recieve SNAP benefits is 18-54, but on November 1, 2025 this will expand to 18-64.

From KLFY.com -

A big change to the program has to do with ABAWDs – or able-bodied adults without dependents. Put simply, able-bodied adults need to prove they are working at least 80 hours a month, pursuing an education, or in a training program to keep qualifying for SNAP.

SNAP recipients who cannot prove they working at least 80 hours a month, pursuing and education, or currently in a training program will only be eligible to recieve SNAP benefits for a maximum of 3 months.

Previously, the SNAP work requirements only applied to recipients 18-54, but now this has been extended to anyone 65 or younger.

Changes from the federal-level SNAP rules (OBBB) applied in Louisiana

Another big change applies to people with dependents 18 or younger. Until now, those with dependents 18 and younger were exempt of the previous work requirements to recieve SNAP benefits.

Starting November 1, 2025, only adults with dependents 14 years of age or younger will be exempt from the work requirements needed to recieve SNAP.

In addition, Veterans, homeless, and young adults transitioning out of foster care will also have to meet the new work requirements in order to recieve SNAP benefits.

What if there aren't enough in an area or city for people to meet the new SNAP work requirements? According to KLFY "in areas where it’s especially hard to find a job, the ABAWD work requirements may be waived. The One Big Beautiful Bill requires an area has over a 10% unemployment rate in order to qualify for a waiver."

There are a lot of other changes to the SNAP program coming up November 1, 2025, and you can find out more over at KLFY.com and fns.usda.gov.