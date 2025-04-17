LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — For tens of thousands of Louisiana families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is more than a safety net — it’s a lifeline. But proposed cuts at the federal level could put major pressure on that lifeline and ripple across both dinner tables and grocery store aisles here at home.

According to a recent report from CNBC, House Republicans are proposing a $230 billion cut to the USDA over the next 10 years, with much of that targeting SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. The Senate’s version suggests a smaller—but still significant—$1 billion reduction.

While final decisions remain tied up in the ongoing farm bill debate, either version would be the largest cut in SNAP’s history.

What It Means for Louisiana Families

As grocery prices remain high and inflation continues to stretch household budgets, families across the Bayou State are already feeling the pinch. Cutting SNAP benefits could leave many having to choose between groceries and other essentials like rent or utilities. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) reported that, as of early 2024, more than 830,000 people in the state were receiving SNAP assistance — that’s nearly 1 in 5 Louisiana residents.

These aren’t extravagant benefits. They’re often just enough to cover the basics — and even then, families sometimes have to get creative to make it last the whole month. If the proposed cuts move forward, that challenge will only grow tougher.

It’s Not Just Shoppers Who Could Be Affected

Retailers — especially ones that serve lower-income communities — stand to lose, too. Major grocers like Walmart, Kroger, and even local family-owned stores rely on steady spending from SNAP recipients. Walmart alone captures more than 25 percent of SNAP-related grocery purchases in the U.S., according to CNBC and market research firm Numerator. Kroger and Albertsons also make up a sizable share.

If benefits shrink, so will those sales. And it won’t just affect the big-name brands — neighborhood stores in places like Opelousas, Lake Charles, and the river parishes could see major hits to their bottom lines.

Even dollar stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which Louisiana families often depend on for budget-friendly groceries, could feel the squeeze. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos recently acknowledged that many of their shoppers are already "sacrificing even on the necessities.”

Bans on Soda, Candy Also Under Consideration

Beyond the funding battle, another change is in the works: multiple states — with backing from the Trump administration — are pushing to ban SNAP users from buying soda, candy, and other “junk food.” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has championed the idea through his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative.

Although RFK Jr. doesn't have the final say, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has signaled she’s open to granting state-level waivers that would allow such restrictions. That means Louisiana could eventually follow suit, depending on how state lawmakers respond.

Supporters of the proposal say it’s about improving public health. Critics argue it’s government overreach that unfairly targets low-income Americans. Either way, if the rule changes take effect, grocery shopping with SNAP benefits may look very different in the near future.

Why This Matters in a State Like Louisiana

Louisiana is no stranger to food insecurity. According to the USDA, SNAP spending makes up around 4 percent of the nation’s total food purchases — but in areas with high poverty rates, like many rural and urban communities in Louisiana, that percentage is likely higher.

Cuts to the program won’t just hurt families — they could hurt entire local economies. SNAP dollars don’t sit in bank accounts; they’re spent at corner stores, farmers markets, and big box retailers alike. If those dollars disappear or become more restricted, it could mean fewer groceries sold, fewer jobs supported, and more economic strain in communities that are already walking a tightrope.

What’s Next?

Nothing is final yet. The House and Senate still need to reconcile their versions of the farm bill, and backlash to the size of the proposed cuts could slow or even stop the reductions. Still, the conversation is happening — and the implications are serious.

For now, Louisiana residents who rely on SNAP — and the businesses that serve them — would be wise to keep an eye on what happens next in Washington. Because whether it's a few less dollars on a benefits card or changes in what you can buy, the impact will be felt right here at home.