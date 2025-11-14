Louisiana SNAP Recipients to Receive Full Benefits Soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana residents who receive SNAP benefits will soon be getting their full allotment.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday that they are preparing to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds to eligible recipients within a week.
Full SNAP Benefits Returning to Those Getting Partial Payments
Most importantly, this includes residents who've been receiving only partial payments since the start of November. Those households will automatically get the remainder of their assistance and no additional action is needed on their parts.
Who Will Receive Full Benefits
Those recipients who received the state-funded support earlier this month -- including seniors and people with disabilities -- will keep that money and also receive the full balance of their November SNAP benefits.
How and When Payments Will Arrive
Payments will be sent on recipients' regular distrubition days, which are based on the last digit of the head of the household's Social Security number, LDH reports.
What SNAP Recipients Should Do Now
SNAP recipients are reminded to report household changes, complete any necessary recertification paperwork, and submit verification documents on time to remain eligible.
Where to Get More Information
For more information regarding the SNAP program, visit ldh.la.gov or contact your local parish LDH office.
