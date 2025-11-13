LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’re experiencing a sense of déjà vu about the McRib’s return to Louisiana McDonald’s, you’re not alone.

The so-called “discontinued” sandwich is back for 2025, proving once again that McDonald’s definition of “farewell” is about as permanent as a politician’s campaign promise.

The fan favorite BBQ pork sandwich returned to most U.S. locations on November 11, according to McDonald’s, including restaurants across Louisiana. This marks the third straight year the McRib has reappeared after the chain’s heavily promoted 2022 “Farewell Tour” suggested fans were saying goodbye for good.

“The legendary McRib returns 11/11 at most McDonald’s in the U.S.,” McDonald’s senior marketing director Guillaume Huin posted on social media. “It is our most-mentioned limited-time product online.”

What Louisiana McRib Fans Need to Know

Louisiana locations are part of this regional rollout, though availability varies by restaurant. The sandwich features seasoned boneless pork dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and pickles on a toasted homestyle bun.

Prices across the country range from $5.49 in some markets to nearly $7.00 in higher-cost areas. Louisiana customers should check the McDonald’s app or call their local restaurant to confirm availability and pricing.

The McRib Locator, a fan-run website that’s been tracking sandwich sightings since 2008, shows scattered reports of Louisiana locations already serving the sandwich.

McDonald’s History of ‘Farewell Tours’

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has played the “this is the last time” card with the McRib. According to multiple reports, the chain launched its first McRib Farewell Tour in 2005, followed by Farewell Tour II in 2006, and yet another in 2007.

Each time, the sandwich vanished from menus only to return months or years later. The pattern has become so predictable that fast-food observers now compare the McRib’s comeback cycle to aging rock bands that announce retirement tours only to hit the road again a few years later.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,’” McDonald’s said in its 2022 announcement — corporate speak for “we’ll bring it back whenever we want.”

The November 2022 Farewell Tour was supposed to be different. McDonald’s even sold limited-edition merchandise featuring the sandwich throughout its history. The chain suggested it wouldn’t return nationwide anytime soon.

But 2023 brought the McRib back to select markets. Then 2024 saw another return. Now, 2025 continues the pattern.

Why McDonald’s Keeps Bringing It Back

The strategy isn’t complicated: manufactured scarcity drives demand. By keeping the McRib as a limited-time offering rather than a permanent menu item, McDonald’s creates urgency among fans who fear missing out.

“McDonald’s is leaning hard on the scarcity marketing tactics right now,” marketing experts told CNBC in 2022. “They’re a very iconic American brand, but they’re kind of dusty. The scarcity marketing tactics are a way that allows McDonald’s to be playful and to stay engaged with their consumers.”

The approach has proven financially successful. The McRib’s return in 2022 helped boost the company’s fourth-quarter earnings that year, according to reports.

The sandwich first debuted in 1981 in Kansas City before rolling out nationwide in 1982. After leaving the permanent menu in 2005, it’s made regular limited-time appearances tied to seasonal promotions and nostalgia campaigns.

Finding the McRib in Louisiana

McDonald’s hasn’t released a comprehensive list of participating Louisiana locations, but the chain has confirmed major cities across the South are included in the rollout.

The easiest way to find a Louisiana McRib is through the McDonald’s mobile app, which shows menu availability by location. Fans can also check mcriblocator.com, where users report sightings and upload receipt photos confirming which restaurants are serving the sandwich.

Given the limited-time nature of the promotion, Louisiana fans who want the McRib should probably grab one sooner rather than later — at least until McDonald’s announces the next “farewell tour.”