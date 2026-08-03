NEW ORLEANS, La. - A New Orleans resident found a bag containing a body in their backyard on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, according to police.

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The discovery was made shortly before 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bancroft Drive, in the Fillmore neighborhood near City Park, the New Orleans Police Department said.

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What Police Have and Have Not Released

Police have not released the identity of the person found, nor provided details about their gender, how long they may have been deceased, or how they died.

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No further information was immediately available.

NOPD Will Keep Public Updated

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released by NOPD.