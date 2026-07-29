FRANKLINTON, La. - Washington Parish deputies believe they have found the remains of a man who went missing over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

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When George Stevens Was Last Seen and What Deputies Know

George Stevens was last seen Sunday, July 27, 2026, at his home off East Fairgrounds Road outside Franklinton when he left in his pickup truck. Deputies said Stevens' suspected remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 4:49 p.m., in a rural area near Franklinton.

Suspected Remains Found Tuesday — Identity Pending Confirmation

The sheriff's office has not officially confirmed the identity of the remains, referring to them only as "suspected" to be Stevens pending further investigation.

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The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.