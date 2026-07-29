Washington Parish Deputies Believe They Have Found Remains of a Missing Franklinton Man

Washington Parish Deputies Believe They Have Found Remains of a Missing Franklinton Man

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FRANKLINTON, La. - Washington Parish deputies believe they have found the remains of a man who went missing over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

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When George Stevens Was Last Seen and What Deputies Know

George Stevens was last seen Sunday, July 27, 2026, at his home off East Fairgrounds Road outside Franklinton when he left in his pickup truck. Deputies said Stevens' suspected remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 4:49 p.m., in a rural area near Franklinton.

Suspected Remains Found Tuesday — Identity Pending Confirmation

The sheriff's office has not officially confirmed the identity of the remains, referring to them only as "suspected" to be Stevens pending further investigation.

READ MORE: Louisiana Foster Child Dies as Abuse Investigation Begins

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

10 Things Every True South Louisiana Driver Should Keep in Their Car

Living in South Louisiana comes with its own set of unique challenges, from unpredictable weather to surprise mosquito invasions. Whether you’re navigating backroads, chasing sunsets along the bayou, or heading to a crawfish boil, your car needs to be stocked with essentials that reflect life in the Pelican State. Here are the 10 must-have items every true South Louisianian should keep in their vehicle.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: body found, franklinton, missing person
Categories: louisiana news

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