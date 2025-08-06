(New Iberia, Louisiana) - According to law enforcement officials in one Louisiana parish, they have busted a husband and wife duo, who they say allegedly stole several gaming units from a store in New Iberia.

According to New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland Laseter, the alleged armed robbery happened at a business that is in the 1000 block of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard at around 3 o'clock in the afternoon.

PlayStations Are Popular, And These People Allegedly Stole Some

According to Captain Laseter, on Thursday, July 31, Jarvis Jeff Layne is accused of being armed with a weapon when entering the business, and making away with several gaming units.

Jarvis is accused of wearing a mask and having a gun when robbing the store.

In addition to stealing the PlayStation gaming systems, the man is accused of making away with cash.

Officials with the police department say that, after looking at the surveillance footage, that's how they developed Jarvis Layne as a suspect.

With help from their crime cameras, they were able to identify the two suspects in this case according ot Lasseter.

Why Did Police Officials Arrest The Man's Wife?

Not only is Jarvis Layne accused of this crime, but his wife is also accused of being the person who drove the getaway car.

Jarvis' wife, Jasmine Layne, is also allegedly part of this scheme to make away with PlayStation gaming units.

Laseter says the New Iberia Police Department teamed up with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office in order to get a warrant for a home located in the 2800 block of East Old Spanish Trail Road.

Why Did They Zone In On This Area?

Laseter says their crime cameras were able to locate the suspect's vehicle, and when they were able to search, they were able to find some of the stolen items.

Police officials are looking for both Jarvis and Jasmine. He was arrested on two charges:

Armed Robbery

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

She is was arrested on a charge of

Principal to Armed Robbery

The two were caught, and you can help the New Iberia Police Department catch wanted individuals anytime.

If you have information about a crime, you can call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you would like to anonymously give information to the police, you can do that by calling the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can also anonymously tip the police by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device. That website is also www.P3Tips.com.

