Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street.

Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk.

Officials say this man was wearing black and white plaid shorts.

Lafayette Police Car TSM Photo loading...

The man was also wearing a black hooded sweater. The man was able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know anything about this case, officials are asking you to call the Lafayette Police Department.

You can anonymously give information by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

