Suspect Being Sought after Armed Robbery at a Lafayette Gas Station
Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street.
Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk.
Officials say this man was wearing black and white plaid shorts.
The man was also wearing a black hooded sweater. The man was able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you know anything about this case, officials are asking you to call the Lafayette Police Department.
You can anonymously give information by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).
Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022
Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.
Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.
Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.
