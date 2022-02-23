Lafayette Man Allegdly Asks for Help, But He Wasn’t Nice About It

I think that most people that are approached by someone outside of a store in Acadiana, when asked for help, would help the person asking provided that you have the means to do so. We are just a kind, caring community.

This incident did involve a man asking victims for help, but then he was not nice about how he treated them following his request. All of this began to unfold at around 9 o'clock Sunday evening, February 20.

It's one thing to ask someone to help you, and it's quite another thing when you threaten people. Lafayette Police officers alleged that 51-year-old Edward Parish ask some people for help, but he then showed them that he was armed. That's not all though.

The victims say that Parish then told them he would use force! So, he asked for help, but then he told them if they wouldn't give him anything he would hurt them.

According to law enforcement officials with the Lafayette Police Department Parrisjj was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on the following charges:

Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Resisting an Officer

Carrying a Firearm on School Property

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

According to Sergeant Robin Green, this happened outside of a convenience store in the 600 block of West University Avenue.

