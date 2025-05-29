Louisiana law enforcement officials from one of the Sheriff's Departments are sharing information about a crime in which a man was lured into thinking he was going to be paid for a music video, but was beaten and robbed instead.

What's Known About The Armed Robbery And Beating?

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the victim was lured into the area of Division Road in Arnaudville, thinking that he was going to be part of a music video.

The victim told authorities that once he got to the area, he was allowed to use one of the suspect's phones, and then he recorded a video.

When that video wrapped up, according to the victim, he was then the victim of a severe beating and armed robbery.

What Happened After The Man Was Beaten And Robbed?

Officials say the victim was able to get to a relative's home, where they were able to contact law enforcement officials.

Guidroz says,

The temptation to earn money, become famous, or utilize your talents can come with risks. There will always be individuals who will use any means to deprive you of your belongings.

Officials are hoping that someone might have some information about this crime.

What Can You Do If You Know Something About This Crime Or A Similar Crime?

Sheriff Guidroz says anyone who knows anything about this case can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

You can also call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

Another way to give information anonymously is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward from the Crime Stoppers program.

